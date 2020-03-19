Self-isolation Tips That Can You Keep You Occupied During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing worry of the novel coronavirus, many people are distancing themselves from parties, gatherings and much more as advised by the health departments all around. As per reports, the health departments all around the world advised citizens to stay indoors. And not indulge in any sort of outings, parties or anything that could expose you to a crowded place.

It is also reported that theatres, malls, schools are shut due to the pandemic. Most offices have given their employees work from home so they can avoid contact with people. As some may not like the phase of being indoors, experts believe that this is one of the best times to enjoy some quality time. They have said that one should indulge in some “me-time” and also spend time with their family members.

Recently, Dr. Samir Parikh, Fortis Healthcare said in an interview that it is good that people are physically distancing themselves from crowded places. She also said that it is very important to stay connected with their loved ones. She also emphasised on how one can use their phones to keep in touch and connect with them.

It is reported that citizens who are self-isolating themselves need to form a routine that they can follow during their time at home. The routine must include a pattern for your sleep, eating balanced meals at a particular time, also indulging in some physical activities. For example, one can learn the guitar, or any new instrument or try and bond with your family but make sure you keep cleanliness and health at first.

As per reports, it is also said that as you spend your time in self-isolation one can make a list of task which they think they can do in an entire day. During the time one can read a book, cook, watch movies or TV shows. One can also indulge in activities that one always wanted to do. It is also reported that don’t believe everything you read about COVID– 19 as one starts to panic about it. Refer to one or two sources of information that you feel reliable. Also, lessen your consumption of news.

