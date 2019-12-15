Leo: Here Are 3 Signs That Are Most Compatible With Lion Sign Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22) is the fifth astrological zodiac sign. Leos are considered to be extremely brave and passionate. They are supportive as well as optimistic, and they love adventure. Leos often look for something new and are unpredictable as well as spontaneous. They are extremely loving and take care of others to no bounds. Here are three signs that are most compatible with Leo:

Aries

Aries and Leo are both natural leaders and make a super-hot pair. Leo sign is meant to be drawn towards Aries and their chemistry is amazing when it comes to physical attachment. Aries has also got the fire, the dynamism and enthusiasm to commit to a relationship with Leo. Leo craves for Aries as the two fire signs make a passionate and fiery relationship.

Gemini

The sign of communication Gemini is another great match for the lion Leo. Both the signs are playful and full of excitement. Leo tends to find an excellent match in Gemini. The fun and pleasure elements between both brings them together. Gemini also has respect for Leo’s independent nature which allows Leo to feel cared and loved. The connection between Gemini and Leo is successful at both an intellectual and physical level.

Sagittarius

Adventurous and independent Sagittarius understand Leo on a deeper level. No one in the Zodiac sign can understand Leo’s independent nature like Sagittarius can. When paired together the two create a supportive relationship that is based on mutual respect, trust and love. Sagittarius’s love for adventure and thrill-seeking makes Leo and Sagittarius a dynamic and iconic duo. The two signs also inspire each other and get along well.

