EXCLUSIVE: 'Detective Boomrah' Creator Reveals How To Stay Happy During Lockdown

Speaking to Republic World, creator of Detective Boomrah, Sudhanshu Rai, opened up about the different ways he kept himself happy during the lockdown. According to Sudhanshu Rai, one of the best ways to stay positive during lockdown was to take up "sound-based therapy". When talking about how to be happy in lockdown, he also advised people to start meditating if they were going through mental health issues.

Sudhanshu Rai reveals best activities to stay positive during lockdown

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Flaunts 3 ‘Ps’ In His Latest Post, Gives ‘Shudh Hindi’ Touch To It

When asked about how to be happy in lockdown, Sudhanshu Rai said, "The foremost thing is taking up sound-based therapy, as everything evolves from the sound. If you are sitting somewhere and there’s music, the whole environment will change. People can listen to different sounds like Bhramari. One needs to sit on a mat, shut eyes, ears, and nose and make the sound of OM."

Sudhanshu Rai then talked about the importance of breathing exercises for happiness during the lockdown. He added, "The other is breathing exercise, wherein you need to slow down your breathing and inhale as deep as possible. Gradually you will sync into the sound of breathing, and it’s quite healing."

Also Read | Salman Khan & Bhumika's 'Tere Naam' Clocks 17 Years; Director Satish Kaushik Thanks Team

According to Sudhanshu Rai, meditation was another way to stay positive during the lockdown. He also advised people to listen to inspiring stories that increase their happiness during the lockdown. He said, "Meditation is also an effective activity to tackle mental health issues. If we make it a part of our daily lives, we would be much at peace. Also, we can listen to audiobooks and stories that leave us inspiring."

Sudhanshu Rai was then asked about the "happiest books" he had ever read. Rai revealed that he enjoyed traditional format books. He also talked about how to be happy in lockdown by reading these positive books. The creator of Detective Boomrah stated, "My all-time favourite is Malgudi Days by R K Narayan. I prefer reading traditional format books. Malgudi Days is a great piece of fiction and one of the happiest books you’ll ever find. Such books evoke your senses."

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Sridevi With Boney & Anil Kapoor Is Unmissable

Sudhanshu Rai's Detective Boomrah is a popular audiobook series that has thousands of fans on social media. The latest installment of Detective Boomrah titled The Invisible Man is currently being released on Sudhanshu Rai's youtube channel. As of now, the first two episodes of The Invisible Man are already up on Youtube. Besides talking about happiness during the lockdown, Sudhanshu Rai also discussed relationships and his upcoming series during the interview.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Slays In Black Suit, Fans Find His Look "dashing"; Check Post

[image source - PR]