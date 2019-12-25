Taurus Finds These Four Zodiac Signs To Be The Most Compatible

People born between April 21 and May 21 have Taurus as their sun sign. Taurus is an Earth sign. As an Earth sign, Taurus has practicality, determination, and ambitiousness as its major qualities. Taurus at times can also be materialistic in nature. Read on to know which signs are compatible with the sun sign Taurus.

Signs that are compatible with Taurus

1. Aries

Aries and Taurus are signs that might take time to build a connection with each other. Both these signs are completely different from each other. Taurus looks for stability and comfort and Aries looks for an adventure. But these signs are compatible with each other because of this major difference and their need to strive for each other.

2. Taurus

Taurus as a personality can easily gel along with another Taurus. But this pair, even though they share the same traits, need to focus on managing their power dynamics as a couple. Working together to sort their differences will help this zodiac pairing sail their boat. The need to be the boss of everything is a major quality that Taurus possesses. This could turn into a deal-breaker, but if a united front is established nothing can threaten this pair and their relationship.

3. Gemini

Gemini and Taurus have personalities that get along only if a certain understanding is established. Both signs express themselves in different ways. This can be a major hurdle for their relationship but a bit of compromise can help them solve their differences and have a smooth and strong relationship.

4. Pisces

Pisces and Gemini form an emotional connection that helps them balance each other out. Pisces tend to be imaginative and prefer staying in their world but Taurus can help them keep their feet on the ground. Pisces can provide an imaginative streak to Taurus, which can help them open up their mind to new ideas.

