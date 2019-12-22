Aquarius: The Most And Least Compatible Signs Of The Zodiac With Aquarians

Aquarians is the 11th astrological sign of the zodiac, and it is ruled by the planet Uranus. Aquarius is an air symbol making them highly agile in their internal processes. They are highly intellectual people with a knack for helping people. They believe in knowledge and consider it the source of power, but they are very sentimental and love to help people out of the goodness of their hearts. Read on to know which zodiac signs have great compatibility with Aquarius:

1) Gemini

Both Gemini and Aquarius have the same ruling element, Air. The safest and most compatible choice for an Aquarian would be a Gemini. The favourable 120° – or 4 signs – spacing between zodiac signs in the same element leads to a greater level of compatibility as well as a harmonious relationship.

2) Libra

Like Gemini, Libra's ruling element too is Air. So, Aquarians have two options to rely on if they are looking for having great compatibility with someone. Both Librans and Geminis might be the best options among all the other sun signs of the zodiac when it comes to compatibility.

3) Virgo

An aquarian might not necessarily always share a good rapport with a Virgo. But, Virgos can be a 'wild card' partnership choice for Aquarians over other sun signs. Virgo and Aquarius might enjoy an exceptionally good mental rapport and possibly make the smartest intellectual team in the Zodiac.

Signs which are least compatible with Aquarius:

1) Scorpio

Scorpios can qualify as the worst possible compatibility match for Aquarians. Due to the compulsive need for freedom and highly rebellious nature of Scorpios, Aquarians might find it harder to cope with Scorpios than most of the other signs.

