Here Is The Ultimate Wedding Checklist To Take The Stress Out Of Planning

Planning a wedding can be a daunting task. With so many tasks to accomplish and details to arrange, it can be overwhelming. However, by giving enough time to plan and sort things on a timely basis with a wedding checklist, the job can become more fun and less stressful. Read to know the wedding checklist:

Wedding checklist for the people who will soon be tying the knot

Assembling Gift Bags

It can be problematic to search for gifts during the last moment. Packing bags early on and labelling them with names of receivers can make your wedding even more smooth and fun. Making a list of the people who will be given gifts can make the work easier and more fun to do.

Prepare a seating chart

Preparing the guest list can be challenging but the seating chart can be even more challenging. Think about the venue's floor plan and in case there is a head table, then planning early on who will be sitting on it will prove helpful. One can digitally plan the seating chart.

ALSO READ | Wedding Guide: Unique Gift Ideas For The Bride And Groom's D-Day

Order Your Escort Cards and Place Cards

Knowing the difference between the two cards will be helpful. Place cards are more specific and are more formal than escort cards. A place card guides the guests to their table during the reception and also points to their specific seat at the table. Make sure that the cards complement the theme of the wedding, but again, the possibilities of creating are unlimited.

ALSO READ | Wedding Cakes: 4 Unique Ideas For Wedding Cake You Must Know

Check for Your Wedding Shoes

Many check for wedding dresses but not a lot of people check for shoes. One needs to check for their wedding shoes by practising walking the hallway and dancing. This avoids unwanted issues on the wedding night.

ALSO READ | Wedding Invite Ideas: Design Tips To Make Your Invitation Cards Extra Special

Taking care of the nitty-gritty details

This includes taking care of oneself and one's appearance after the hard work put into planning the wedding. The final week before the wedding day, one needs to take care of the tiny details, like taking care of the appearance. Refreshing the hair colour, final dress fitting, packing backs for honeymoon and practising the vows can be beneficial.

ALSO READ | Wedding Fashion And Style Tricks For The Groom To Jazz Up His Outfit For The Wedding