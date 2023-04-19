Underprivileged Elderly In India Neglected For Too Long. That May Be Changing Now

According to the United Nations, the number of individuals aged 60 years or older is expected to increase from 100 million in 2011 to 340 million by 2050. India, too, with a population exceeding 1.3 billion, is facing a rapid increase in the number of ageing individuals. Over the next 50 years, between 2011 and 2061, the elderly population in India is projected to increase by more than 320 million.

This demographic shift poses a multitude of challenges in caring for India's elderly population, which is already facing neglect and abandonment. As people age, their bodies and frame of mind undergo a myriad of changes that require extra

care. While most of us are aware of the importance of eating right, staying active, and getting enough rest to maintain good health, it is easy to overlook the needs of the elderly.

Unfortunately, elderly neglect is a sad reality, where they encounter challenges such as loneliness, health issues, and a lack of financial resources. Disregard for their nutritional needs is a pressing concern today. Senior citizens require specific dietary requirements to maintain optimal health.

Unfortunately, nutritional support for elders is often overlooked, and this can have a devastating impact on their overall health and well- being. As we age, our metabolism slows down, our digestive system becomes less efficient, and our appetite decreases. This means seniors need fewer calories but more nutrient-dense foods to maintain their health. Furthermore, many seniors have medical conditions that require specific dietary restrictions.

Additionally, elders face several other challenges ranging from loneliness due to the shrinkage of social circles and isolation from friends and families to mental health challenges, including conditions like depression, anxiety, dementia and other cognitive impairments. However, many elderly individuals do not receive the support and care they need to manage these conditions due to stigma or neglect. While we often fail to understand the gravity of this neglect, it is actually a form of elder abuse that can have severe consequences for the health and well-being of older adults.

Old age homes have been established to support the elderly in tackling all these obstacles, but they often lead to mental, social, and emotional exhaustion. Residents of old age homes often feel abandoned, leading to a decrease in their quality of life. The concept of elders being left alone in old age homes to fend for themselves is one of our society's most significant challenges.

It is a critical issue that has emerged due to changes in family structures and societal attitudes toward ageing. It is crucial to recognize that seniors are a vulnerable group requiring our love, support, and attention. They have made significant contributions to society throughout their lives, and our responsibility is to ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect in their twilight years. Fortunately, certain organizations have identified these problems and come to the aid of the elderly.

Vridhcare, an NGO serving elderly people with a mission to enhance their quality of life by providing them with comprehensive care and support, has adopted a holistic approach toward elderly care. Contributing to the same vision, Helpage India works towards creating a society where senior citizens have the right to an active, healthy, and dignified life, and advocate for elder-friendly policies and their implementation. These NGOs provide medical assistance, emotional support, and social engagement programs.

They organize various activities such as yoga, meditation sessions, educational workshops, and social gatherings to help the elderly feel connected to their peers and the community at large. “To promote the mental well-being of seniors, we are organizing more and more travel trips and festival sessions, providing them with opportunities to create positive memories and enjoy their

lives with dignity.” - Gargi Lakhanpal, Director & Co-founder, Vridhcare. Participating in these activities not only brightens the lives of the underprivileged elderly but also allows them to break away from their past and create new cherished memories in the later stages of their lives.

Old-age NGOs like Vridhcare & Helpage India serve as a reminder of our social responsibility to support the senior members of our community. As a society, we must acknowledge the value and worth of our elderly population and work towards creating an inclusive world that supports their needs. By doing so, we can honour the contributions of our senior citizens and ensure that they live their golden years with dignity, respect, and freedom.