Ways To Get Motivated To Workout At Home During Lockdown Period

Amid lockdown imposed in the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, life has come to a halt and all those who wanted to get fit need more motivation as public places of exercise have been shut down. With a wide variety of shows and movies on OTT platforms and a couch to chill, getting motivated for working out seems quite difficult. Here are a few different ways to get motivated during the lockdown period.
Keep a track of your workouts, which will help you be motivated as you will need to achieve the set daily target of your work out. Devices like smartwatches and fitness bands will help you track these activities. Always try to do better than before to be motivated.
Lower Body #Workout (no equipment needed)— Daniel Guillaumont (@train_w_dan) April 9, 2020
1. Squat & Knee
2. Double Bounce To Lunge
3. High Knees
4. Double Pulse Squat Jumps#getfit with this amazing #athomeworkout pic.twitter.com/f5IMdrudy8
Being in the workout clothes will give you a sense of purpose and will help you get out of bed and workout. Being in the clothes will make working out seem less difficult for you.
Keep up posters and other things that will keep you motivated to exercise. Keep yourself in a positive environment. Do not waste your time sticking to the bed.
Lockdown#stay safe #exercise pic.twitter.com/q5cGRSWxdm— Kawooya Bin Yusuf (@BinKawooya) April 8, 2020
Keep things interesting by doing different exercises every day. Mix it up for fun and get the best results. This will help you get the exercise of your whole body and will also keep you motivated.
There are no motivations like rewarding oneself. Set a daily target and a reward if you achieve the target. This will keep you motivated. The reward can be in any form from small delicacies to more sleep. As long as you are home, this is one of the best ways to get motivated.