Work Etiquette: A Mini Guide To Understand What Your Boss Wants To Communicate

Maintaining a good relationship with your colleagues is one of the most important work etiquettes that one should remember. However, maintaining a good relationship with your boss is a must too at a workplace to maintain peace and harmony. It is a never-ending cycle of praise and struggle that every employee has to go through. To build a strong relationship with your boss, here are a few things that we listed down for one to keep in mind.

Everyone should know that everything that your boss says has a deep meaning which is hinting at something else. To maintain a healthy relationship with your boss one must be able to understand the hidden message behind one’s mentor or boss’s actions. Here are a few common things that employees may fail to understand.

Here is Work Etiquette Mini Guide

When they say at the end of the day

When your boss says that they want to discuss a topic at the end of the day it means that the topic is less important and is slightly different from the line of work. One should bring it up later personally if they think it is important.

Make it precise

When they ask you to make keep your assignment precise, one should make sure that their project is to the point and contains every aspect of the project. It should also gain profit for the company

We need a Best Practices Progam

Whenever one's boss tells them this they should quickly work on increasing productivity. It means that the work done by you is 'under par' and you need to show efficiency.

Start building consensus

When your boss tells you to start building consensus, it means someone around you is not happy because you did not include their idea. However, this is a gentle way them asking you to take everyone's opinion into consideration.

Giving you a heads up

When your boss gives you a heads up, one should take it as a warning. It means that you are doing something wrong and you should fix it immediately.

Take that off-line

Whatever idea you have in mind is disrupting the line of work. Hence, you must keep it aside as it is embarrassing him and later it should be brought up in private.

There is a mole

It means that someone is lagging behind which is affecting the overall outcome of the project. One should quickly start paying attention to obvious opportunities.

Multi-task

Everyone should buck up with their work with full efficiency. Most of the company's work is in the backlog and hence everyone should work hard to clear it.

(Disclaimer: Not all contents in the copy are appropriate for all organisations. Republic doesn't promote any kind of misconception among coworkers or their managers. This article is just to inform everyone about the highly used catchphrases and jargon used in the corporate sector. We request you to kindly refrain from participating and following everything blindly without consulting your superiors.)