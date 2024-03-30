×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Religious Sites In India That Are UNESCO Heritage Places

Explore India's religious spirit at sites of worship also recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Mahabodhi temple, Bodh Gaya and Sun Temple at Konark.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Religious sites
Religious sites | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India is home to a plethora of religious sites that not only form the core of the South Asian nations's ancient way of life but are also celebrated as UNESCO World Heritage sites. These landmarks are located across the diverse landscape of this country, embodying the architectural ingenuity and cultural richness that have defined the subcontinent through the ages. Have a look at some of these revered sites, each telling its own story of India's spiritual legacy. 

Mahabodhi temple 

The Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya, Bihar with its origins tracing back to the 5th and 6th centuries AD, stands as a monumental pilgrimage destination for Buddhists. Despite the passage of time, the temple’s brick architecture, a pioneering technique of its era, remains a sight to behold, earning it a UNESCO World Heritage designation in 2002.

Karnataka's Hoysala temples 

The Hoysala Temples of Karnataka, renowned for their intricate designs and historical significance, were inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, transitioning from their tentative listing in 2014. These temples exemplify the zenith of Hoysala architectural achievement.

Konark's Sun temple 

Odisha's Sun temple at Konark, recognised in 1984, captivates with its chariot-shaped structure and detailed carvings, despite its ruination. This architectural masterpiece celebrates India's ancient stonework tradition.

 

Image credit: Wikipedia 
Image credit: Wikipedia 

 

Sanchi's Buddhist monuments

Madhya Pradesh's Sanchi, with its historic ensemble of Buddhist structures dating from 200-100 BC, gained the UNESCO World Heritage status in 1989. This sacred site encompasses stupas, temples, and pillars, narrating tales of Buddhism's rich legacy.

Goa's colonial churches and convents

The collective heritage of several 16th to 18th-century Portuguese churches and convents in Goa, including the venerable Basilica of Bom Jesus, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986, illustrating the colonial era's religious architecture.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Ellora and Ajanta caves

Maharashtra's Ellora caves, a UNESCO site since 1983, showcase an amalgamation of Jain, Buddhist, and Hindu carvings, epitomising religious unity. Similarly, the Ajanta Caves, acknowledged in the same year, are famed for their Buddhist murals and sculptures, showcasing ancient artistic excellence.

Khajuraho's monumental legacy

The Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh, a UNESCO site listed in 1986, preserves the remnants of the Chandela dynasty's architectural and sculptural marvels, despite the survival of only 22 from the original 85 temples.


 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

