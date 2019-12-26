Amazon Quiz Answers: December 26 Answers; Win Rs.15,000 At Stake

Amazon quiz December 26 answers are here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win 'Rs.15,000'.

For the Amazon quiz answers, there is a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to win Rs.15,000

Question 1) Who recently became the first man to score a century on Test as well as ODI debut?

Answer: Abid Ali



Question 2) Panipat is a city in which present-day state of India?

Answer: Haryana



Question 3) The base colour of the bank note of which denomination is magenta?

Answer: INR 2000



Question 4) A small village called Dhordo in Gujarat is currently hosting which famous festival?

Answer: Rann Utsav



Question 5) Which actor born on 17th December was the producer for the movie Vicky Donor, also winning a National Award for the same?

Answer: John Abraham

