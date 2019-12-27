Amazon Daily Quiz Answers: December 27 Answers; Win A Fiio X1II Portable Music Player

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a Fiio X1II Portable Music Player.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Reward Fest Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazone Quiz For December 27

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- If it was Malaika Arora who featured in the song 'Munni Badnaam Hui', who features in the song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'?

Answer: Warina Hussain

Question 2- Who among the following was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously?

Answer: Nanaji Deshmukh

Question 3- December 22nd is celebrated as National Mathematics Day on the occasion of whose birthday?

Answer: Srinivas Ramanujan

Question 4- The current Duchess of Sussex was a regular on the first seven seasons of which of these shows?

Answer: Suits

Question 5- What is the value of the commemorative coin released on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary?

Answer: -INR 150

