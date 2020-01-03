Amazon Quiz Today: January 3 Answers; Win A Casio 61 Keyboard

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a Casio 61 Keyboard.

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Question 1- Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji earned around $26 million in 2019. What is the source of his income?

Answer: Reviewing toys on YouTube

Question 2- The 2006 film, The Namesake, starring Tabu and Irfan Khan is based on a novel of the same name. Who is the author of that novel?

Answer: Jhumpa Lahiri

Question 3- UK’s richest woman Denise Coates is the co-CEO of which organisation? (Hint: It’s a safe bet that her wealth will keep rising every year!)

Answer: Bet365

Question 4- Sunny, who has starred in movies such as Gold and the upcoming Bhangra Paa Le is the brother of which Bollywood star?

Answer: Vicky Kaushal

Question 5- December 23rd is observed as Kisan Diwas every year on the occasion of which former Indian Prime Minister’s birthday?

Answer: Chaudhary Charan Singh

