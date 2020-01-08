Amazon Quiz Today January 8, 2020 Answers: Win A Samsung M30s

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Samsung M30s.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers

Question 1- The barbs along the back, the ribbons of twisted steel, the jagged ends of swords and knives all tangled up’. Which throne is being described here by Stannis Baratheon in Game of Thrones?

Answer: The Iron Throne

Question 2- The speeches and writings of this famous leader born on December 26th, 1893 are found in the ‘Little Red Book’. Name the leader.

Answer: Mao Zedong

Question 3- The central character of the ‘Mardaani’ movie series is Shivani Roy. Which ruler’s name is also her middle name?

Answer: Shivaji

Question 4- Sabroom SEZ (Special Economic Zone) focussed on the agro-based food processing sector is the first SEZ in which state?

Answer: Tripura

Question 5- Pakyong Airport is the first airport of which state?

Answer: Sikkim

