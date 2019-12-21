Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 21 | Win Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon quiz answers December 21's 'Rewards fest' is here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a Bose 700 Bluetooth headphones.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 20 | Win A 'GoPro Hero 8'

How To Play Amazon Reward Fest Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Reward Fest banner scroll down> Reward Fest Quiz Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Also read | Amazon Quiz Answers: Amazon Reward Fest Quiz – Answer & Win ₹25000

Also read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today: December 19 | Win An 'OPPO A9 2020'

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- Who was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019?

Answer: Greta Thunberg

Question 2- Which tech/social media platform recently announced that it will start asking users their age when they sign up for an account?

Answer: Instagram

Question 3- The Samaja, which is celebrating 100 years this year, is a daily newspaper from which state?

Answer: Odisha

Question 4- The World Anti-Doping agency banned which country from sporting events for the next four years, including the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Answer: Russia

Question 5- Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been sworn in as the new President of which country?

Answer: Sri Lanka

Also read | Amazon Quiz Today: December 19 Answer And Win 10000 Pay Balance