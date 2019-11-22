Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 22, 2019 | Win A ‘Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop’

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. Here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win ‘Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.’

Amazon Quiz Prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 22, 2019

1. Which of these personalities were an Indian diplomat and the first female president of the United Nations general assembly?

a) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

b) Krishna Hutheesing

c) Nayantara Sahgal

d) Amrit Kaur

Answer: Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

2. In a One day game in Queenstown (NZ) Shahid Afridi’s 17 year old record for the fastest century in ODIs was broken in a game which was reduced to 21 overs a side due to rain. Who smashed this 36 ball century?

a) Colin Munro

b) Corey Anderson

c) Jesse Ryder

d) Kamran Akmal

Answer: Corey Anderson

3. Which of these is the Latin word for ‘eagle’?

a) Aquila

b) Perseus

c) Cygnus

d) Cancer

Answer: Aquila

4.With a population of less than 1000 ( as per 2017 data) which is the least populated country in the world?

a) Vatican city

c) Monaco

c) Palau

d) Nauru

Answer: Vatican city

5. The point on earth which is closest to the moon is NOT the top Mount Everest. (True or False)

a) False

b) True

Answer: True

