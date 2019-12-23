Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answer And Win The Prize Of ₹20,000

Amazon quiz Answers December 21's 'Rewards fest' is here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win ₹20,000.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Reward Fest Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Reward Fest banner scroll down> Reward Fest Quiz

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- Who recently became the first Indian to play 150 Ranji Matches?

Answer: Wasim Jaffer

Question 2- Who among these famous Indians appears on the Forbes 2019 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list?

Answer: Nirmala Sitharaman

Question 3- 'Mind Master: Winning Lessons From A Champion's Life is a new book by which famous Indian?

Answer: Viswanathan Anand

Question 4- India celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of which religious figure in 2019?

Answer: Guru Nanak

Question 5- In which country was the 'Suri Castle' located? It was a UNESCO World Heritage site that got destroyed in a recent fire.

Answer: Japan

