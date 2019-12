Amazon Quiz Today: December 30 Answers; Win ₹5000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to ₹5000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Reward Fest Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- Name of the founder of ISRO whose 100th birthday was celebrated this year.

Answer: Vikram Sarabhai

Question 2- The Vijay Hazare Trophy, also known as the Ranji One-Day Trophy is a List A cricket tournament in India. Which team won this trophy in 2019-20 defeating Tamil Nadu in the finals?

Answer: Karnataka

Question 3- Name the renowned naturalist who has been conferred with the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development 2019.

Answer: David Attenborough

Question 4- Which of these food items is named after the same vessel in which it is cooked?

Answer: Kadai Chicken

Question 5- How do we better know the duo Vivian Fernandes and Naved Shaikh, who have served as inspirations for a popular 2019 movie?

Answer: Divine and Naezy

