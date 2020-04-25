Are Wine Shops Open Now That Non-essential Shops Have Been Allowed To Re-open?

On April 24, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered that from April 25, 2020, shops providing non-essential goods and services could re-open. The latest order from the government also allows standalone shops and registered neighbourhood shops to start opening again. But does this relaxation of lockdown rules mean that liquor shops are allowed to reopen? 

Are wine shops open now? 

The official announcement of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) states it clearly that the sale of liquor will continue to stay prohibited. Wine shops haven't been given instruction to open just yet as it has been reportedly specified in the national directives for the coronavirus pandemic in India. Even though non-essential goods and services have been exempted from the lockdown rules in India has been allowed now, it requires people to practice social distancing and maintaining 50% worker strength, whereas, non-essential shops around coronavirus hotspots and containment zones shall remain to stay closed. 

