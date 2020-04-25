Are Wine Shops Open Now That Non-essential Shops Have Been Allowed To Re-open?

On April 24, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered that from April 25, 2020, shops providing non-essential goods and services could re-open. The latest order from the government also allows standalone shops and registered neighbourhood shops to start opening again. But does this relaxation of lockdown rules mean that liquor shops are allowed to reopen?

Are wine shops open now?

#COVID19 update

All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.



Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

The official announcement of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) states it clearly that the sale of liquor will continue to stay prohibited. Wine shops haven't been given instruction to open just yet as it has been reportedly specified in the national directives for the coronavirus pandemic in India. Even though non-essential goods and services have been exempted from the lockdown rules in India has been allowed now, it requires people to practice social distancing and maintaining 50% worker strength, whereas, non-essential shops around coronavirus hotspots and containment zones shall remain to stay closed.

●Sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for ESSENTIAL GOODS ONLY.

●Sale of liquor & other items continues to be PROHIBITED as specified in the National Directives for #COVID19 management.



NO SHOPS to be permitted to open in hotspots/containment zones — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 25, 2020

Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.



Mandatory: 50% strength of workers, wearing of masks & observing #SocialDistancing



Relaxations not applicable in #Hotspots/containment zones — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

