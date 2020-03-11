Best Tech Deals Of 2020 That You Must Check Out Right Away

2020 has been witnessing several interesting tech deals. All the major e-commerce retailers have been coming up with some of the best deals to update your tech collections. Here are the best smartphone deals that you can find on leading e-commerce stores. Read on to know more about some of the best Amazon deals:

Best Tech Deals of 2020

Vivo U20:

One of the best tech deals of 2020 that is running right now is the Vivo U20. The Vivo U20 is packed with some of the best in class smartphone internals. The Vivo U20 has a dew-drop notch to sport the front camera and features a triple-camera setup at the rear of the device. The device also has the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning support as well.

Vivo U20 - ₹ 10,990 (Amazon.in)

Oppo A9:

The camera expert Oppo A9 also has huge discounts. It is one of the best tech deals of 2020 as the smartphone packs the latest smartphone technology. Just like the Vivo U20, it features a dew-drop notch that sports a selfie camera. The dual-camera setup on the back is also capable of clicking some excellent pictures and portrait images.

Oppo A9 - ₹ 11,990 (Amazon.in)

Nokia 4.2:

Nokia 4.2 is arguably one of the best tech deals of 2020. Nokia 4.2 is one of the best budget smartphones out there. The Nokia 4.2 packs some of the best budget power and internals. On the sturdiness front, Nokia 4.2 can be trusted to last longer than any other budget offering due to its reputation. It also features some decent optics on the rear and the front of Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 4.2 - ₹ 6,999 (Amazon)

Please Note: All the deals that have been mentioned above are subject to change. Some of them are time-based deals, thus they might disappear once the time on those deals expires. The deals can also be sloshed away due to some changes on the e-commerce portal.