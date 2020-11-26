Black Friday Deals 2020: From JC Penney To DSW, Get To Know Their Deals

If you are done with your Thanksgiving Dinner tonight and are sitting with your family discussing your Black Friday shopping list here's a list of some deals that you can take advantage of. Black Friday 2020 is on November 27, just one day after the American Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020. While Black Friday deals 2020 have been pre-released the stores will open tomorrow and perhaps will prove to be a great exercise for you to burn you Thanksgiving calories. Here are all the updates for Black Friday deals 2020 to fulfil your fashion dreams.

Black Friday Deals 2020

JCPenney Black Friday deals 2020

The departmental store of J.C.Penney which has over 840 stores in the United States of America and Puerto Rico combined sells fine-jewellery, clothing apparels, home decor and necessities, and has a Sephora inside the mall as well for all the cosmetic lovers. JCPenney will offer up to 50% off on Kid's Toys and up to 80% discount on Jewellery. The store will give an extra 30% discount on select apparels, shoes, accessories and home products. The Black Friday hours for this store will start at 5:00 am on November 27, 2020, and will last till November 28, 2020.

Bath and Body Works Black Friday deals 2020

Bath and Body Works is a classic fragrance store from the United States. The store sells a number of perfumes, scented candles, soaps, shampoos, body wash, hand lotion, sanitizer and pretty much everything that can make you smell good with their signature fragrances. On Black Friday the stores offer a special BUY 3 and GET 3 FREE on the entire store where you can purchase 6 items and the 3 least expensive will be absolutely free. The stores will open at 6:00 am tomorrow.

DSW Black Friday deals 2020

DSW is a Designer store which sells shoes and fashion accessories across 500 stores in the states. The Designer Shoe Warehouse has almost all luxury brands you would want to buy and is one of the busiest stores on Black Friday. The store offers up to 30% discount on almost everything. DSW timings for the Black Friday Sale are 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.

IMAGE CREDITS: @blackfridayalert IG