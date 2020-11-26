Black Friday Deals On Luggage: Check Out These Exciting Deals And Offers On Luggage

The Black Friday sale is now live and there are many offers and deals available on various products. People who have been waiting to buy luggage bags now would be a good time for it. Various popular dealers and retailer have come up with exciting offers on luggage brands. Read ahead to know what the Black Friday deals on luggage are.

Here are the Balck Friday luggage deals

Buy the Skyliner 5 piece Spinner Luggage set for $55 which comes in two colours black and dark blue by clicking here.

Buy the Swissgear Zurich 22 inches wheeled duffel bag for $49.99 which comes in black colour by clicking here.

Buy the Swissgear Zurich 19 inches expandable carry on luggage bag for $49.99 which comes in black colour by clicking here.

Buy the Canvas Weekender Bag which comes in black and white stripes for $33.99 by clicking here.

Buy the Elite Luggage Fullerton hard side 20 inches carry on bag for $29.99 which comes in three colours by clicking here.

Buy the Protege 36 inches rolling trunk duffle bag for $27.72 which comes in grey colour by clicking here.

Buy the iFLY Hardside Fibertech Luggage 24 inches checked luggage bag for $73 by clicking here.

Buy the Olympia USA Denmark 3 piece luggage set which is available in four colours at $126 by clicking here.

Buy the Rockland stripped 3 piece polycarbonate and ABS spinner luggage bag at $179 by clicking here.

Buy the Meri Meri Pink Suitcase bag which is also available is sets at $35 by clicking here.

Buy the American Flyer Signature 4 piece luggage set which is also available in four prints at $103-$153 by clicking here.

Buy the InUSA Philadelphia 2 piece hard sider spinner luggage set of the sizes in 23 inches and 27 inches at $118 by clicking here.

Buy the US Traveller 3 piece luggage set which is available in blue colour at $151 by clicking here.

This is heads-up for the buyers that they should make the most of these deals as fast they can because they are viable for only a few days. So, make sure that you don't miss out on the opportunity and make your purchase at the earliest.

Image courtesy- @Unsplash