Chewy Cyber Monday Deals On Extended Black Friday Sale 2019

If you are one of those people who are regretting that they couldn't catch the best deals offered on the occasion of Black Friday 2019, don't worry, Chewy Cyber has got your back. Chewy's has extended its Black Friday sale 2019 and is also offering free 1-2 days shipping over the shopping of $49. In the extended period, the customer can save up to 60%. Check out these great deals and discounts by Chewy on Cyber Monday.

READ | Tips To Stay Safe From Cybersecurity Threats During Online Shopping

READ | Red Dead Redemption 2's Black Friday 2019 Deals Which You Must Not Miss

#BlackFriday deals are now! Save on all the pet gifts and supplies you need. https://t.co/4TiaEyoGHK pic.twitter.com/WEtItoqbH8 — Chewy (@Chewy) November 29, 2019

Deals for the dogs

From festive dog sweaters to automatic treat dispensers, Chewy’s extended Black Friday has various pet products. With discounts as high as 71%, you can grab these deals. Check out the below list:

Canada Pooch Expedition Premium Dog Coat - 60% off

Frisco Wooden Elevated Feeder - 50% off

American Journey Grain-Free Oven Baked Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats - 50% off select American Journey dog treats

Max-Bone Ethan Dog Bow Tie - 60% off

New Age Pet ecoFLEX Crate & End Table - Up to 70% off select New Age Pet ecoFLEX Crate & End Tables

Petcube Bites Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser - Discount up to 70%

READ | Can Mi Note 10 Be Purchased On Black Friday 2019? All Mi Phones Available During The Sale

Deals for the cats

If you’re looking to stock up on your cat care essentials or want to treat your kitty to a few extra toys and goodies the extended Black Friday 2019 offers all of that at the great discounts to get. From toys to food heavy more than 50% discounts are available at selective products. Here are a few offers you can check out.

More than 50% off TropiClean Fresh Breath Water Additive

More than 50% off The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Kit With Planter

Buy One Tiny Tiger Pate Beef & Poultry Variety Pack, Get One Free (first order only)

More than 50% off Trixie Wooden Cat Home & Litter Box Cover

More than 50% off Frisco 47.5-Inch Modern Cat Tree

More than 50% off PetFusion Ambush Interactive Electronic Cat Toy

READ | GameStop Black Friday Deals 2019: Check Out The Best Hours And Deals Of The Store