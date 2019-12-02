The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Chewy Cyber Monday Deals On Extended Black Friday Sale 2019

Shopping

Chewy Cyber Monday Deals 2019 has various discounts and great deals for animal lovers. Check out the best offers and essential products available for your pets

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
chewy cyber monday deals

If you are one of those people who are regretting that they couldn't catch the best deals offered on the occasion of Black Friday 2019, don't worry, Chewy Cyber has got your back. Chewy's has extended its Black Friday sale 2019 and is also offering free 1-2 days shipping over the shopping of $49. In the extended period, the customer can save up to 60%. Check out these great deals and discounts by Chewy on Cyber Monday.

READ | Tips To Stay Safe From Cybersecurity Threats During Online Shopping

READ | Red Dead Redemption 2's Black Friday 2019 Deals Which You Must Not Miss

Deals for the dogs

From festive dog sweaters to automatic treat dispensers, Chewy’s extended Black Friday has various pet products. With discounts as high as 71%, you can grab these deals. Check out the below list:

Canada Pooch Expedition Premium Dog Coat - 60% off

Frisco Wooden Elevated Feeder - 50% off 

American Journey Grain-Free Oven Baked Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats - 50% off select American Journey dog treats

Max-Bone Ethan Dog Bow Tie - 60% off 

New Age Pet ecoFLEX Crate & End Table -  Up to 70% off select New Age Pet ecoFLEX Crate & End Tables

Petcube Bites Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser - Discount up to 70% 

READ | Can Mi Note 10 Be Purchased On Black Friday 2019? All Mi Phones Available During The Sale

Deals for the cats

If you’re looking to stock up on your cat care essentials or want to treat your kitty to a few extra toys and goodies the extended  Black Friday 2019 offers all of that at the great discounts to get. From toys to food heavy more than 50% discounts are available at selective products. Here are a few offers you can check out.

More than 50% off TropiClean Fresh Breath Water Additive

More than 50% off The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Kit With Planter

 Buy One Tiny Tiger Pate Beef & Poultry Variety Pack, Get One Free (first order only)

More than 50% off Trixie Wooden Cat Home & Litter Box Cover

More than 50% off Frisco 47.5-Inch Modern Cat Tree

More than 50% off PetFusion Ambush Interactive Electronic Cat Toy

READ | GameStop Black Friday Deals 2019: Check Out The Best Hours And Deals Of The Store

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG