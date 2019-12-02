Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Offers And Discounts On Apple IPad Models

If you have been planning to purchase a brand new iPad, this is the perfect time to do so. On the occasion of Cyber Monday this year, this user-friendly and fast device can be availed at quite lower prices than on regular days. Apple’s tablets have several variations according to their different models including budgeted iPad mini, fast iPad air, and much-expensive and better performance giving iPad pro models. While the father company Apple is giving away gifts-card worth $200 on selected products, Amazon, Walmart, and others have come up with even more exciting deals on each model of iPad.

Here are the top Cyber Monday deals on iPad

1. Apple iPad (WiFi, 32GB)

The most popular iPad’s latest model has come up with a bigger screen as well as support for the smart keyboard by Apple. The regular price of this model is $329 but the deal price for this is $249 for 32 GB model. The 128GB model is also offered for sale at $329.

2. Apple iPad (WiFi, 128GB)

For users who require more storage space, the Apple iPad 128GB model is on sale for $329 after a massive deduction of $99.

3. Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB)

If you are at places that do not have WiFi, you can purchase this LTE enabled model for internet connectivity through mobile data. Loaded with mind-blowing features, this iPad is offered for $379 from $459.

4. Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB)

One of the highly preferable iPad models, this has optimal space and connects to the mobile internet with ease. This product is on sale for $459 discounted from the regular price of $559.

iPad mini deals

1. Apple iPad mini (WiFi, 64 GB)

Brimming with wondrous features, this Apple product is offered at $384 from $399.

2. Apple iPad mini (LTE, 32 GB)

This is highly recommended for those who work while travelling. When you are away from home, this helps you connect to the cellular internet. Originally priced at $549 this Apple product is now sold at $524.

3. Apple iPad mini (LTE +WiFi, 64 GB)

One of the top-selling products, Apple iPad mini is now sold for $329 and was originally priced at $549.

IPad air deals

1. Apple iPad Air (WiFi, 64GB)

Filled with features including long battery life and easy usage, this Apple product is now sold at $599 from $629.

2. Apple iPad Air (LTE, 64GB)

This Apple product is sold at $499 on regular days, but on Cyber Monday this product is priced at $469.

iPad Pro deals

1. Apple iPad Pro ( 11 inches, 64 GB)

Apart from the sleek design, this high-performance model is offered at a discounted price of $799 against the original price of $949.

2. Apple iPad Pro ( 10.5 inches, 256 GB)

For professional customers, this product offers lots of storage space and high functioning model with a long-lasting battery. Originally priced at $799, this Apple product is now on a deal at $629.

