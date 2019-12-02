Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals For You On Cyber Monday Deals 2019, Check Here

Cyber Monday is the Monday that falls right after Thanksgiving. On this day, there are exciting offers online and is known as the biggest online shopping day of the year. One such product is a vacuum cleaner. A vacuum cleaner is an electronic device used to clean floors, rugs, carpets, curtains, and many other things. A vacuum cleaner is an essential household item as it leaves your house spic and span. There are various types of vacuum cleaners in different sizes and models such as small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models and more. Here are some great offers of vacuum cleaners available during the Cyber Monday sale 2019 in the U.S that you could use for your home. And since it is Cyber Monday here are some deals for you.

Cyber Monday deals on vacuum cleaners

iRobot Roomba 670 can clean your house with the touch of a button or even your voice. The iRobot Roomba 670 is priced for $197 at Walmart. The original price of the product is $329.99.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is priced at $399.99 at the online store dyson.com. The original price of the product is $599.99.

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is available on Amazon.com for $239.99. The product features Dyson’s strongest suction and it comes with a five-year warranty. The original price for the product is $499.

iRobot Roomba 675 is available on Amazon.com and Lowe’s. The original price product is $269.

iRobot Roomba 690 is available on Target at $249.99. The original price of the product is $349.99.

The difference between the iRobot Roomba and iRobot Roomba 690 is the same unit but only differs in colour, minimal design details, and accessories that come with the purchase. The actual main difference between the two models is that the 675 does not include virtual wall while 690 does include the virtual wall. Which vacuum cleaner are you aiming to buy?

