Former Miss Diva Winner Shakes Hands With Rohit Khemmka To Launch WildGlow smart skincare

The association introduces smart skincare products that combine luxury with cutting-edge scientific research. In a groundbreaking collaboration, talented actress Urvashi Rautela has joined forces with successful entrepreneur Rohit Khemmka to launch a smart skincare brand, WildGlow.

With Urvashi's passion for beauty and WildGlow's expertise in skincare innovation, the brand is set to make waves in the beauty world. "We are thrilled to welcome Urvashi Rautela aboard. Her grace, intelligence, and unwavering passion for beauty make her the perfect partner for our WildGlow journey. With this collaboration, we anticipate tremendous growth, aspiring to create a brand that deeply connects with beauty enthusiasts around the globe," expressed Rohit Khemmka, Founder and MD of WildGlow. He has teamed up with business tycoon Pawan Khemka to bring WildGlow’s smart skincare range to life.

“WildGlow’s range is a constant in my AM & PM skincare routine. U Glow Gurl vitamin C glow booster face moisturizer feels featherlight on my skin! It has a 2-in-1 primer + moisturizer formula that keeps my skin hydrated for long hours and also serves as a perfect canvas for makeup! The Red Wine Gel Mask is yet another fav! Ingredients in this product are sourced directly from Paris. My skin looks more youthful after using it regularly,” said Rohit Khemmka, Founder and MD of WildGlow.

Urvashi’s latest project is 'Dil Hai Gray,' which is the Hindi remake of the Kollywood blockbuster film Thiruttu Payale 2. The highly anticipated movie is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced under the banner of Suraj Productions.

WildGlow's products can be found on Amazon, Smytten, Myntra, and Flipkart. If you prefer a direct shopping experience, check out their website www.wildglow.in. From September 2023, you can also get your hands on WildGlow's smart skincare range at Nykaa.