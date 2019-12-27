Google Pay Ad 2020: Here Is How The Google Pay Audio Ads Can Benefit You

Google Pay sits among the list of some of the most popular Digital Payment interfaces and has been developed by Google LLC. Currently, Google Pay is trending with their Welcome 2020 campaign. Here are all the details about the Google Pay ad 2020:

Google Pay Ad 2020

Google Pay is offering all the users to participate in a competition in the form of an ad with their Welcome 2020 campaign. The Google Pay ad 2020 provider the users with the opportunity to earn 2020 at the beginning of 2020 as well as the new decade. The Google Pay ad 2020 features a list of ways through which the users have to earn the seven New Year stamps.

One of the means of doing so is Google Pay audio ads. Here is how you can receive a New Year stamp through the Google Pay audio ad:

To earn a Welcome 2020 stamp through Google Pay audio ad, you first need to have a device playing one of the ads from the Google Pay audio ad playlist on YouTube

Then, you need to open Google Pay on your phone and give it access to the device’s microphone

Google Pay will then record the audio from the Google Pay ad on air, and if Google Pay acquires a decisive match, you will earn a Welcome 2020 campaign stamp

Note: You can only earn two stamps per day using the Google Pay audio ad. The phone has to be brought closer to the audio source and kept on the Google Pay ad on-air page for at least 20 seconds to obtain an accurate match. If the audio is having issues in identification, you can try again later in a less noisy environment or try to increase the volume of the source.

Other ways to earn stamps in Google Pay Ad 2020:

The Welcome 2020 campaign features many ways in which you can collect stamps and stand a chance to win the grand prize. Some of the means which can help you with this are:

Using Google Pay to make payments to businesses or other users Use Google Pay to pay bills and do mobile top-up Invite friends to Google Pay Gift or request stamps from other users on Google Pay Scan the number 2020 near you to earn new stamps Listen to On-air Ads

