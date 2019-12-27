The Debate
The Debate
What Is Google Pay HNY Scratch Card? Here Is How To Reap Its Benefits

Shopping

Google pay HNY scratch card has released a new format of rewards for the year-end. Here is how to avail them. Read further ahead to know about tricks to try.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
google pay hny scratch card

After the massive buzz created by Google Pay on Diwali, users of the app were delighted to find yet another surprise just in time for the New Year. The app requires its users to collect stamps and they may stand a chance to win either ₹251 or ₹2 lakh. The users can collect the seven stamps -- Disco, Toffee, Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Selfie and Pizza -- for different payments  

What is the HNY scratch card?

The users are expected to complete layers on a cake, a representation of the chart. Once the users complete the cake and add to the layers they will stand a chance of winning prize money of ₹202 –₹2,020. To get all the stamps, you will have to pay a specific amount to a business or your friend using the app.

Once you complete the second layer you are eligible to win a ₹20 lakh award via a scratch card. Upon finishing the third layer you can choose from one bonus reward. The options include an HNY scratch card worth ₹10 to ₹101, 2020 Bonus ticket chance to win ₹2 lakhs, discounts on Zomato, Uber, OYO, Goibibo Hotels, Grofers and more. Here are certain steps you can follow to avail the gifts.

  • Step 1: Initially you will need to win a “Balloon” or “Sunglasses” stamp which is a gift to an extra stamp for your Google Pay friends. Your friend will need to collect the stamp, after which you will get either a Balloon or Sunglasses stamp from Google Pay. You can collect a maximum of five stamps daily through this method.
  • Step 2: Another way to earn extra stamps is by using the “Listen to On-Air ads” feature. You just need to watch any Google ad on TV or on YouTube. Once you spot the ad, just open the Google Pay app and tap the on-air icon on the home screen. You will also be asked to enable access to your microphone to listen to the ad which you must accept in order for the ad to generate the revenue. You can open the “Google Pay ke Saath rakhiye apni payments” ad on YouTube.
  • Step 3: To get a “DJ” stamp you can try scanning the number ‘2020’ on your laptop or phone. You just need to open WordPress, type ‘2020’ and scan the number.
Published:
