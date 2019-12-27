What Is Google Pay HNY Scratch Card? Here Is How To Reap Its Benefits

After the massive buzz created by Google Pay on Diwali, users of the app were delighted to find yet another surprise just in time for the New Year. The app requires its users to collect stamps and they may stand a chance to win either ₹251 or ₹2 lakh. The users can collect the seven stamps -- Disco, Toffee, Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Selfie and Pizza -- for different payments

What is the HNY scratch card?

The users are expected to complete layers on a cake, a representation of the chart. Once the users complete the cake and add to the layers they will stand a chance of winning prize money of ₹202 –₹2,020. To get all the stamps, you will have to pay a specific amount to a business or your friend using the app.

Once you complete the second layer you are eligible to win a ₹20 lakh award via a scratch card. Upon finishing the third layer you can choose from one bonus reward. The options include an HNY scratch card worth ₹10 to ₹101, 2020 Bonus ticket chance to win ₹2 lakhs, discounts on Zomato, Uber, OYO, Goibibo Hotels, Grofers and more. Here are certain steps you can follow to avail the gifts.

