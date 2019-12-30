Google Pay Stamps 2020: How To Get The Sunglasses Stamp In The App

Google Pay 2020 stamps are turning out to be one of the easiest ways to earn money while doing the bare minimum. A customer can earn up to ₹2020 using Google Pay with the new stamps available on the application. All you have to do is earn all the stamps that are put up on Google Pay. The unique concept of Google Pay stamps includes a cake that has three layers with 6 stamps in total. Every individual has to earn all the stamps that are present in the cake layers. The collection game is a promotional activity similar to the one which was held around Diwali 2019. Here’s how you can earn sunglasses stamp in Google Pay and win money.

Google Pay stamps and their benefits

Google pay stamps are a bunch of virtual stamps that a user is expected to collect. The stamps include images of sunglasses, DJ, balloon, pizza, selfie, toffee, and disco. The Google Pay disco stamp will mark the end of the quest. The contest is currently running and ends on December 31, 2019. At the end of the contest, Google Pay will reward the winner who collects all the Google Pay 2020 stamps. The final gift is also expected to go up to ₹20 lakhs.

Remember stamps? Yeah, they remember you too. Let's catch up. #2020Stamps live on the Google Pay app! pic.twitter.com/L2VJJ5TA6d — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) December 25, 2019

How to get sunglasses stamp in Google Pay

How to get sunglasses stamp in Google Pay has been one of the most commonly asked questions about the stamp quest. Sunglasses stamp is in the first layer of the cake and when you get all the stamps, only then you can reach the second stage of the cake that makes it very significant to collect sunglasses stamps first. Here’s an easy trick to do that.

One of the methods to win a sunglasses stamp is to gift an extra stamp to your Google Pay friends. Once your friends collect the stamp, you get a sunglasses stamp too. A maximum of five stamps can be collected daily through this method.

You can also get a stamp through the ‘Listen to On-Air ads’ feature. All you need to do is to watch any Google ad on YouTube or TV. When you see the ad, open the Google Pay app and tap the ‘On-air icon’ on the home screen.

You can also collect it through the 2020 scanner icon on the Google Pay 2020 offer. All you need to do is just scan number 2020 anywhere you see it.

Conditions of Google Pay 2020 stamps:

The Google Pay 2020 stamps offer is unavailable in the state of Tamil Nadu. If one has earned more than ₹9000 in the fiscal year, they will not be eligible for the Google Pay 2020 stamps contest. The reward money will be transferred to the user’s UPI enabled savings account. If it does not exist, the money won through the Google pay 2020 stamps will be lost.

