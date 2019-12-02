Hoverboard Deals: Get Your Hands On Exciting Cyber Monday Hoverboard Deals For 2019

Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday that falls after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The term was first used by Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman, and made it was first used on November 28, 2005, in a Shop.org press release entitled 'Cyber Monday' and from there it quickly became one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. Cyber Monday has become the online equivalent to Black Friday and offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with the larger chains.

Hoverboards are a motorized personal vehicle consisting of a platform for the feet mounted on two wheels and controlled by the way the rider distributes their weight. Cyber Monday is a great day to get the best deal on a hoverboard. These devices have been discounted substantially for the sale. The best deals on hoverboards are given below:

Save $102 on the popular Hoverfly Ion hoverboard at GOTRAX.com - this top-rated hoverboard has a powerful DUAL 200-watt electric engine and runs 4 miles on a single battery.

on the popular Hoverfly Ion hoverboard at GOTRAX.com - this top-rated hoverboard has a powerful DUAL 200-watt electric engine and runs 4 miles on a single battery. Save up to 50% on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters at GOTRAX.com - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99.

on top-rated hoverboards and electric scooters at GOTRAX.com - including best-selling hoverboards on sale from as little as $99. Get a top-rated hoverboard for only $89 at Walmart.

Save up to $161 on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon.

on Segway Ninebot & miniPRO transporters and electric scooters at Amazon. Save up to 43% on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart.

on a wide range of electric scooters at Walmart. Save up to 64% on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters.

on Razor hoverboards at Amazon - deals available now on a range of Razor self-balancing scooters. Save up to 78% on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon.

on a wide range of hoverboards at Amazon. Save up to 55% on a wide range of hoverboards & self-balancing scooters at Walmart.

on a wide range of hoverboards & self-balancing scooters at Walmart. Save up to 25% on hoverboard go-kart conversion kits - at Amazon.

Quick Tips before purchasing Hoverboards:

The biggest factor to consider while choosing a hoverboard is the rider weight capacity. Cheaper devices often are designed to hold people with less than 200 (90.72 kg) pounds. The hoverboards that are designed for adults are built with stronger materials and motors.

