Delhi Trade Fair 2019 Dates And Tickets: Everything You Need To Know

Shopping

Trade fair 2019 Delhi: The tickets will be available at all the metro stations and prices and more such details about the event is given here. Read more.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
trade fair 2019 delhi

The 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF) has kick-started on 14th November in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The fair was opened for business visitors from November 14 to 18, and was opened for the general public from November 19. In the fair, people are introduced to various cultures and traditions of the different states of India and also other countries. The theme for this year’s annual trade fair is “the ease of doing business.” If you are planning to visit the Trade Fair, the IITF is opened till November 27. The tickets are available at all metro stations except Pragati Maidan. You could also book your tickets online from the IITF website. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started selling tickets for India International Trade Fair (IITF) at 66 selected metro stations. The tickets are sold for both business and general days, they can be purchased from the Customer Care Centres of these metro stations from 8 am to 4 pm. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on their Twitter account about the timings and the dates as they are being sold at various metro stations in Delhi.

More about the event

During the weekdays, the ticket prices for the general public is available at ₹ 60 for adults and ₹40 for children. On weekends or public holiday, the prices for the tickets will increase to ₹ 120 for adults and ₹ 60 for children. Tickets can be purchased from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM on all stations apart from Indraprastha, Mandi House and ITO, as they will be available from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. This year, no ITTF tickets are available for sale at Pragati Maidan metro station.

Published:
