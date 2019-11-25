Delhi Trade Fair 2019 Dates And Tickets: Everything You Need To Know

The 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF) has kick-started on 14th November in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The fair was opened for business visitors from November 14 to 18, and was opened for the general public from November 19. In the fair, people are introduced to various cultures and traditions of the different states of India and also other countries. The theme for this year’s annual trade fair is “the ease of doing business.” If you are planning to visit the Trade Fair, the IITF is opened till November 27. The tickets are available at all metro stations except Pragati Maidan. You could also book your tickets online from the IITF website.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started selling tickets for India International Trade Fair (IITF) at 66 selected metro stations. The tickets are sold for both business and general days, they can be purchased from the Customer Care Centres of these metro stations from 8 am to 4 pm. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation posted on their Twitter account about the timings and the dates as they are being sold at various metro stations in Delhi.

Tickets for the India International Trade Fair will be sold across 66 metro stations on the days 14-27 Nov 2019. Tickets can be purchased from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM on all stations except Indraprastha, ITO & Mandi House, where they would be available from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/4v9tBjKBKY — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 21, 2019

More about the event

During the weekdays, the ticket prices for the general public is available at ₹ 60 for adults and ₹40 for children. On weekends or public holiday, the prices for the tickets will increase to ₹ 120 for adults and ₹ 60 for children. Tickets can be purchased from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM on all stations apart from Indraprastha, Mandi House and ITO, as they will be available from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM. This year, no ITTF tickets are available for sale at Pragati Maidan metro station.

