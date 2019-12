Upcoming Bikes In 2020 That Would Be Launched Every Month With Their Prices

There are many bike lovers who are eagerly waiting to know the launch date of their favourite bike. With many models, there are also several expensive and anticipated superbikes that are coming out in the new year 2020. Read to know about their release month along with expected price.

Upcoming Bikes in 2020

January 2020

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR - ₹ 16.98 lakh Onwards

BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 - ₹ 2.40 lakh Onwards

KTM 390 Adventure - ₹ 3.00 lakh Onwards

Emflux One - ₹ 5.50 lakh Onwards

Honda CB650R - ₹ 7.50 lakh Onwards

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 - ₹ 3.00 lakh Onwards

Norton Atlas 650 - ₹ 16.00 lakh Onwards

Harley Davidson Iron 1200 - ₹ 10.00 lakh Onwards

Honda Forza 300 - ₹ 7.00 lakh Onwards

Benelli 502 c - ₹ 5.00 lakh Onwards

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 - ₹ 1.89 lakh Onwards

2020 Kawasaki Z900 - ₹ 8.50 lakh Onwards

February

Kawasaki Z400 - ₹ 4.00 lakh Onwards

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 - ₹ 1.70 lakh Onwards

Lambretta V200 - ₹ 1.25 lakh Onwards

2020 KTM 390 Duke - ₹ 2.58 lakh Onwards

Honda CB500X - ₹ 5.00 lakh Onwards

CFMoto 400GT - ₹ 4.00 lakh Onwards

Evoke Motorcycles Urban S - ₹ 6.00 lakh Onwards

Honda CRF 1100L Africa Twin - ₹ 15.00 lakh Onwards

2020 Aprilia RSV4 - ₹ 22.00 lakh Onwards

March

Benelli 402 S - ₹ 3.80 lakh Onwards

Hyosung GT300R - ₹ 3.20 lakh Onwards

Benelli 752 S - ₹ 6.00 lakh Onwards

Triumph Daytona 765 - ₹ 10.50 lakh Onwards

Husqvarna Norden 901 - ₹ 12.00 lakh Onwards

Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard - ₹ 25.00 lakh Onwards

Harley Davidson Custom 1250 - ₹ 15.00 lakh Onwards

April

2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R - ₹ 17.41 lakh Onwards

May

Triumph Speed Triple - ₹ 12.00 lakh Onwards

Orxa Energies Mantis - ₹ 3.00 lakh Onwards

Ducati Panigale V2 - ₹ 16.00 lakh Onwards

BMW F 900 XR - ₹ 12.00 lakh Onwards

Harley Davidson LiveWire - ₹ 50.00 lakh Onwards

KTM 2020 1290 Super Duke R - ₹ 12.50 lakh Onwards

UM Motorcycles Renegade Thor - ₹ 9.90 lakh Onwards

Kawasaki ZH2 - ₹ 30.00 lakh Onwards

Benelli Leoncino 800 - ₹ 6.50 lakh Onwards

June

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 - ₹ 14.40 lakh Onwards

BMW 2020 S 1000 XR - ₹ 18.50 lakh Onwards

Indian Challenger - ₹ 25.00 lakh Onwards

August

Triumph Tiger 900 - ₹ 12.50 lakh Onwards

Ducati Streetfighter V4 - ₹ 18.00 lakh Onwards

September

Norton 500 - ₹ 2.50 lakh Onwards

October

CFMoto CL-X - ₹ 6.50 lakh Onwards

Aprilia RS 660 - ₹ 14.00 lakh Onwards

November

KTM 790 Adventure - ₹ 11.50 lakh Onwards

December