Walgreens New Store Hours Applied, Management Wants Time "sanitising And Stocking Shelves"

Walgreens has now considered new store hours so the store management can properly sanitize their stores for the customers to feel safe while shopping. These Walgreens new store hours are being considered to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Walgreens has also made some announcements regarding their 24-hrs drive-thru.

Walgreens announces new store hours

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing people to panic regarding basic sanitation in public places. Many stores in the U.S. are taking some extra precautions to reduce the infection of COVID-19. The latest store chain to join this league is Walgreens.

Walgreens recently announced their new store hours for all of their stores across the States. According to Walgreens’ latest announcement, the management is planning to support its store team members during the COVID-19 pandemic by adjusting its operating hours. Walgreens new store hours will be from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (local times). According to Walgreens' official announcement on their website, most 24-hour stores will be following these new store hours.

Furthermore, these Walgreens new store hours will also apply for weekends until further notice. That said, the pharmacy hours on the weekends will largely remain the same. Walgreens management has also decided that some stores that are operating for shorter hours than this new schedule. People can use their store locator to look for a specific ‘Walgreens near me’ or pharmacy hours.

Walgreens new store hours have been applied from March 19, 2020, but this schedule is not applicable for the 24hour drive-thru pharmacy. The front of the store will close at 9 p.m. but the pharmacy drive-thru will remain open for 24 hours.

Walgreens has decided to operate for reduced hours to “spend the necessary time, while closed, cleaning, sanitizing and stocking shelves each day”, as per their statement. The Walgreens management has also decided these new store hours to help their team members and customers to feel comfortable and safe to shop from them during these new scheduled hours.

