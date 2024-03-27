×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Simple Tricks To Follow For Water Resistant Make-Up

If you are a beauty enthusiast wanting to hold your water-proof look, try out simple steps like applying primer first, and using specially formulated products.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Water Proof Makeup
Water Proof Makeup | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Water-resistant makeup has proliferated speedily to emerge as a beauty staple for individuals seeking long-lasting wear and perfection amidst the work-intensive routines. Catering to the needs of those who face the elements head-on, whether through rigorous workouts, outdoor adventures, or simply the hustle and bustle of daily life, water-resistant cosmetics offer a  easy to adhere to solution for maintaining a flawless look throughout the entire year. 

Innovations in makeup space have propelled water-resistant products to the forefront, inclusive of features such as smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and fade-resistant qualities. These advancements have made it possible for makeup enthusiasts to sport a fresh, immaculate appearance throughout their daily activities, without worrying about touch-ups or the adverse effects of moisture and humidity. Creating a water-resistant makeup look is quite simple, and can be achieved through a few key steps in a quick span of time before head out. 

Advertisement

Prime for perfection

A smooth, even canvas is crucial for any makeup application, and this holds true for water-resistant looks. Begin with a high-quality primer, preferably silicone-based, to form a protective layer that enhances makeup adherence and longevity. A primer not only smooths out imperfections but also ensures that your makeup withstands water exposure.

Advertisement

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Choose waterproof formulas

The cornerstone of a water-resistant makeup routine lies in selecting waterproof products. Invest in waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and foundation that promise to stay put despite sweat, rain, or splashes. These specially formulated products are key to achieving a look that remains unaffected by moisture, providing confidence and peace of mind.

Advertisement

Strategic layering

For added assurance, layer your makeup products with precision. Begin with a base of lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser, followed by a sweep of setting powder to seal the deal. This technique not only prolongs the wear of your makeup but also creates an effective barrier against water, ensuring that your look remains pristine.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Urban Company

Top 20% of Urban Company

4 minutes ago
SRH

SRH smash IPL records

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Arrest Techie For Stealing Laptops From PGs

Bengaluru Techie Laptop

5 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict : Solution Cannot Be Found On Battlefield, Says EAM Jaishankar

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

7 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

farmer dies

9 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

9 minutes ago
Pets

Tips for New Pet Owners

11 minutes ago
Water Proof Makeup

Water Proof Make-Up

12 minutes ago
Pakistan To Perform DNA Testing On The Remains Of The Suicide Bomber Who Killed 5 Chinese Nationals

Pakistan

14 minutes ago
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb

Ukraine

15 minutes ago
Mumbai street shopping

Street Shopping In Mumbai

16 minutes ago
BJP star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir

BJP Star Campaigners

20 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s Accolade

20 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor

Crew's Inspiration

21 minutes ago
Crime

Delhi Police Nab Goon

22 minutes ago
Arijit Singh

Arijit’s Viral Holi Video

23 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti’s Wedding Lehenga

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Opts Out of Lok Sabha Race

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. Students Chase Away 'Drunk' Teacher in Chhattisgarh with Slippers

    India News5 hours ago

  5. On X, Racists Blame Hindus for Baltimore Bridge's Collapse

    World6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo