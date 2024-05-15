Advertisement

Sita Navami, the revered birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, wife of Lord Rama, holds a prominent place in Hindu culture. This festival, deeply rooted in the epic Ramayana, commemorates the virtues and life of Goddess Sita, who is considered an epitome of purity and devotion. In 2024, devotees across the globe will observe this auspicious day with traditional fervor and devotion.

Date and time

Sita Navami is scheduled to be observed on May 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the celebrations begin with the Navami Tithi at 6:22 AM on May 16 and conclude at 8:48 AM on May 17.

Historical context

Goddess Sita, often revered as the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, was discovered by King Janaka of Mithila. Legend has it that during a ploughing ceremony to prepare for a grand yajna, King Janaka found the infant Sita in a golden casket buried within the furrows of the earth, a place henceforth named after her.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Rituals and practices

The celebration of Sita Navami involves elaborate rituals that start with a purifying early morning bath by the devotees. The idol of Goddess Sita is adorned with a full 'sola shringaar'—a ceremonial beautification involving sixteen types of adornments. Special offerings like Makhana Kheer are prepared and offered to the deity. Devotees engage in recitations of mantras and perform 'Sita Kalyanam,' a ritual re-enactment of the divine marriage of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Image credit: Pinterest

Significance and celebrations

The day is particularly significant for married women who worship Goddess Sita to seek blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It is believed that observing Sita Navami can bring wealth, prosperity, and happiness into one’s life, as Goddess Sita is regarded as a symbol of sacrifice and moral integrity.

As Sita Navami approaches, preparations are underway to mark the event with the grandeur it deserves, reflecting the deep spiritual and cultural reverence for Goddess Sita among her devotees. This festival not only celebrates a divine figure but also reinforces the values of fidelity and resilience in the face of adversity.

