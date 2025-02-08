Sneak Peak Into Gautam Adani's Youngest Son Jeet Adani's Wedding

The youngest son of Gautam Adani, Jeet Adani, has finally posted pictures of his private wedding with Jaimin Shah. The Adani wedding held in Ahmedabad maintained limited access policy as only close friends and family members were seen at the event during which Gujarati rituals were observed.

Takin to x to post a few pictures with his bride, he tweeted, "Mr. and Mrs. Adani – To infinity and beyond!" The heartfelt message quickly garnered warm wishes from well-wishers and business leaders.

Jeet Adani's Wedding: A reflection of simplicity, and tradition

According to family insiders, the wedding was a simple yet elegant event, reflecting the family's values of humility and tradition. Only close relatives and friends were present, keeping the occasion personal and exclusive.