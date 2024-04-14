Advertisement

Millennials, who are known to be practically being raise on the hustle culture, and 'just do it' mentality. This way of life allows youngsters to dream big and keep working towards their set goals. However, a new trend doing the rounds these days goes by the term soft life.' This lifestyle emphasizes reduced stress, spike in happiness, and a balanced approach to everyday work without coming at a cost of your social life and personal commitments.

If you're someone that thrives on workplace adrenaline, the path that most follow might still suit you. But if you've ever paused in an immensely pressurised environment job to wonder, ‘Is this really my life?’ then the soft life might be calling your name. So, how can you transition to this seemingly idyllic lifestyle without risking financial security? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Level-headed decisions

It's normal to have tough weeks at work, but don't make life-altering decisions based on temporary dissatisfaction. Reflect on your work complaints: Are they recurring themes or just a bad week? This distinction can help you decide whether it's time for a change or just some rest.

Image credit: Unsplash

Work-life balance

Remember, you spend about close to a quarter of your life working. If your job consistently makes you miserable, it's worth reconsidering your career path. Life is too precious to spend a significant portion stuck in an unfulfilling job.

Pay heed to your body's signals

The soft life isn't about choosing the path of least resistance; it's about finding what genuinely makes you happy. Pay attention to your body's reactions to stress and pleasure at work. Identify what causes anxiety or excitement. These signals can guide you towards a career that brings more joy and less stress.

Image credit: Unsplash

Priortise glimmers

Look for moments in your job that bring about that feeling of safety, passion, and that boost in confidence. These positive experiences, or 'glimmers,' are key signs of a healthy work environment. One should look for roles that cause a spike in such moments.

