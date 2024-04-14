×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Soft Life Trend Catching Up Among Gen Z? What Is It And What Are The Benefits

The Soft Life trend explores a way of living in which people set aside the mindset of working crazy hours on something that doesn't make them happy.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Soft life
Soft life | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Millennials, who are known to be practically being raise on the hustle culture, and 'just do it' mentality. This way of life allows youngsters to dream big and keep working towards their set goals. However, a new trend doing the rounds these days goes by the term soft life.' This lifestyle emphasizes reduced stress, spike in happiness, and a balanced approach to everyday work without coming at a cost of your social life and personal commitments. 

If you're someone that thrives on workplace adrenaline, the path that most follow might still suit you. But if you've ever paused in an immensely pressurised environment job to wonder, ‘Is this really my life?’ then the soft life might be calling your name. So, how can you transition to this seemingly idyllic lifestyle without risking financial security? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Advertisement

Level-headed decisions

It's normal to have tough weeks at work, but don't make life-altering decisions based on temporary dissatisfaction. Reflect on your work complaints: Are they recurring themes or just a bad week? This distinction can help you decide whether it's time for a change or just some rest.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Work-life balance

Remember, you spend about close to a quarter of your life working. If your job consistently makes you miserable, it's worth reconsidering your career path. Life is too precious to spend a significant portion stuck in an unfulfilling job.

Advertisement

Pay heed to your body's signals

The soft life isn't about choosing the path of least resistance; it's about finding what genuinely makes you happy. Pay attention to your body's reactions to stress and pleasure at work. Identify what causes anxiety or excitement. These signals can guide you towards a career that brings more joy and less stress.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Priortise glimmers

Look for moments in your job that bring about that feeling of safety, passion, and that boost in confidence. These positive experiences, or 'glimmers,' are key signs of a healthy work environment. One should look for roles that cause a spike in such moments.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

5 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

11 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

16 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

17 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

19 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

19 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

20 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

20 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

20 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

27 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

32 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

35 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo