India does not need a reason to celebrate. We have festivals every month, week and almost every day. During April, India comes alive with many colourful festivals that celebrate the harvest season and beginning of Indian new year. From the colourful Baisakhi in Punjab to the cultural celebration of Bihu in Assam, here are some fascinating facts about India's spring festivals.

Baisakhi

Baisakhi celebrations | Image: Instagram

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the Sikh New Year and the harvest festival of Punjab.

It commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm.

People gather at gurdwaras to offer prayers, take a holy bath, partake in langar, and engage in lively Bhangra and Gidda dance performances.

Vishu

Vishu is the Malayalam New Year celebrated in the southern state of Kerala and parts of coastal Karnataka.

The highlight of Vishu is the Vishukkani, an arrangement of auspicious items including rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and gold coins, viewed first thing in the morning to bring prosperity and good luck.

Another tradition is the giving of Vishukkaineetam, a token amount of money, to younger members of the family as a symbol of blessings and abundance.

Bihu

Bihu is a series of three festivals—Magh Bihu, Rongali Bihu, and Bhogali Bihu—celebrated in Assam to mark the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is the most popular and vibrant of the three, featuring cultural performances, traditional games, and feasting.

The festival is incomplete without the melodious Bihu dance, characterised by rhythmic movements and accompanied by traditional Assamese music.



Bihu | Image Freepik

Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh marks the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in West Bengal and Bengali communities around the world.

The day begins with traditional rituals and prayers, followed by cultural performances, fairs, and feasting.

People dress in traditional attire, visit temples, exchange greetings, and indulge in sumptuous Bengali delicacies like mangsho, luchi, pulao, mishti doi and roshogolla (syrup-soaked cottage.

Puthandu

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year is celebrated by the Tamil community all over the world.

The day begins with the auspicious Kanni where households display fruits, flowers, and traditional items to symbolise prosperity and abundance.

Special prayers are offered at temples, followed by cultural programs and feasting on delicious authentic dishes like mango pachadi.