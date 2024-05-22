Advertisement

Corsets have made a major comeback in the fashion world, evolving from undergarments in the Victorean era in Europe to stylish outerwear. When it comes to integrating corsets into Desi outfits, they can add glitz and glam while accentuating the elegance of traditional attire. Here’s how you can style corsets with your favourite Desi ensembles to create a chic and fashionable look.

Corset with saree

A saree is one of the most versatile pieces of traditional Indian clothing. Pairing a corset with a saree can bring a contemporary twist to this timeless outfit. Choose a corset blouse instead of a traditional one. You can go for an embroidered or lace corset that complements the saree’s fabric and design. A corset with intricate work or sequins can add glamour, while a simple, solid-coloured corset can create a chic, minimalist look. This combination not only enhances your waistline but also provides a modern silhouette.

Corset with a saree | Image: Instagram

Corset with lehenga

Lehengas are another staple in Indian fashion, often worn at weddings and festive occasions. To style a corset with a lehenga, choose a high-waisted skirt that sits snugly at the waist, and then add a matching or contrasting corset on top. This ensemble allows you to play with textures and colours, creating a visually appealing outfit. A velvet or silk corset can add richness to your look, while lighter fabrics like satin or georgette can keep it breezy and comfortable.

Corset with anarkali

Anarkalis are known for their flowing, regal appearance. To include a corset into an Anarkali, you can wear a fitted corset over the top part of the dress. This styling trick accentuates the waist and adds a structured element to the otherwise flowy garment. Choose a corset that matches the Anarkali’s embellishments for a cohesive look, or opt for a bold colour to make a statement.

Anarkali corset | Image: Instagram

Corset with palazzo pants

Palazzo pants are comfortable and stylish, making them an excellent base for a corset outfit. Wear a fitted corset with high-waisted palazzo pants and a matching dupatta to complete the look. This combination is perfect for those who prefer a modern, yet traditional appearance. You can choose a corset with embellishments or embroidery to add an ethnic touch to the ensemble.