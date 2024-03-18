Summer Home Decor Ideas For A Sunny Makeover Of Your Place

Advertisement

As the days grow longer and warmer, and winter bids us goodbye, it is time to give a fresh look to your house. New home decor, reflecting the change in weather, can add a lot of character to your home. Embracing the essence of the season through home decor can create a refreshing and inviting atmosphere. Here are some ideas to welcome summer into your living space.

Light and airy fabrics

Swap out heavy curtains and upholstery for lightweight fabrics in bright, cheerful colours. Opt for sheer curtains that allow natural light to filter through, creating an airy ambiance. Choose linen or cotton throws and cushions in pastel shades to make your seating areas loom elegant.

Sheer curtains | Image: Unsplash

Nautical accents

Cannot go to the beach? Bring it to your home instead. Welcome a coastal vibe into your home with nautical-inspired decor elements. Decorate with marine-themed accessories such as seashells, driftwood, rope accents, and blue-and-white striped textiles. Hang artwork depicting ocean scenes or display a collection of beachcombing treasures to evoke the spirit of summer by the sea.

Botanical prints

Introduce the beauty of nature indoors with botanical prints and motifs. Adorn your walls with botanical artwork or wallpaper featuring lush foliage and vibrant florals. House plants can be kept in your home to add freshness and colour, creating an oasis reminiscent of a summer garden.

Fresh flowers

Nothing can add more character to your home decor than fresh flowers. Try out sunflowers, red roses or bright tulips for a lively look. Choose flower vases that complement the colours of your bright flowers.

Decorate with fresh flowers | Image: Unsplash

Outdoor-inspired decor

Extend the feeling of outdoor living into your home by incorporating elements inspired by the natural world. Use rattan furniture, woven baskets, and bamboo accents to bring a touch of organic texture indoors. Arrange potted plants and fresh flowers strategically to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Refreshing colour palette

Infuse your home with a palette of cool, soothing hues reminiscent of the sea and sky. Shades of aqua, turquoise, mint green, and sky blue can instantly evoke a sense of calm and serenity. Pair these refreshing colours with crisp whites and sandy neutrals for a light, breezy feel that reflects the essence of summer.