×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Summer Home Decor Ideas For A Sunny Makeover Of Your Place

Embracing the essence of summer through home decor can create a refreshing and inviting atmosphere. Here are some ideas to decorate your house.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
Home Decor For Summer
Home Decor For Summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the days grow longer and warmer, and winter bids us goodbye, it is time to give a fresh look to your house. New home decor, reflecting the change in weather, can add a lot of character to your home. Embracing the essence of the season through home decor can create a refreshing and inviting atmosphere. Here are some ideas to welcome summer into your living space.

Light and airy fabrics

Swap out heavy curtains and upholstery for lightweight fabrics in bright, cheerful colours. Opt for sheer curtains that allow natural light to filter through, creating an airy ambiance. Choose linen or cotton throws and cushions in pastel shades to make your seating areas loom elegant.

Sheer curtains | Image: Unsplash

Nautical accents

Cannot go to the beach? Bring it to your home instead. Welcome a coastal vibe into your home with nautical-inspired decor elements. Decorate with marine-themed accessories such as seashells, driftwood, rope accents, and blue-and-white striped textiles. Hang artwork depicting ocean scenes or display a collection of beachcombing treasures to evoke the spirit of summer by the sea.

Botanical prints

Introduce the beauty of nature indoors with botanical prints and motifs. Adorn your walls with botanical artwork or wallpaper featuring lush foliage and vibrant florals. House plants can be kept in your home to add freshness and colour, creating an oasis reminiscent of a summer garden.

Fresh flowers

Nothing can add more character to your home decor than fresh flowers. Try out sunflowers, red roses or bright tulips for a lively look. Choose flower vases that complement the colours of your bright flowers.

Decorate with fresh flowers | Image: Unsplash

Outdoor-inspired decor

Extend the feeling of outdoor living into your home by incorporating elements inspired by the natural world. Use rattan furniture, woven baskets, and bamboo accents to bring a touch of organic texture indoors. Arrange potted plants and fresh flowers strategically to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Refreshing colour palette

Infuse your home with a palette of cool, soothing hues reminiscent of the sea and sky. Shades of aqua, turquoise, mint green, and sky blue can instantly evoke a sense of calm and serenity. Pair these refreshing colours with crisp whites and sandy neutrals for a light, breezy feel that reflects the essence of summer.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

a minute ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

2 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

7 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

9 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

11 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

12 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

16 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

17 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

18 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

19 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

20 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo