×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Take Care Of Your Indoor Plants In Summer Using These Tips And Tricks

With increased temperatures and sunlight, indoor plants may require more frequent watering and protection from sunlight during the summer.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indoor plants in summer
Indoor plants in summer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The hot and humid summer months bring with themselves several challenges for plant parents. It's important to adjust your care routine to ensure that your indoor plants remain healthy and vibrant. Here are some tips and tricks to help you take care of your indoor plants and keep them thriving, lush green throughout the summer.

Adjust watering schedule

With increased temperatures and sunlight, indoor plants may require more frequent watering during the summer. However, it's essential to avoid overwatering, as this can lead to root rot and other issues. Check the moisture level of the soil regularly and water your plants when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch.

 

Adjust water schedule | Image: Unsplash

 

Provide adequate drainage

Ensure that your pots have proper drainage holes to allow excess water to escape. This prevents waterlogging and helps maintain optimal soil moisture levels for your plants. Use a well-draining potting mix to promote healthy root growth and prevent water accumulation at the bottom of the pot.

Monitor humidity levels

Indoor plants may experience fluctuations in humidity levels during the summer, especially if you're running air conditioning or fans indoors. To increase humidity around your plants, you can place a tray filled with water and pebbles beneath the pots or use a humidifier in the room.

Protect from direct sunlight

While many indoor plants enjoy bright, indirect sunlight, excessive exposure to direct sunlight can cause sunburn and leaf damage, particularly during the intense summer heat. Place your plants away from windows or use sheer curtains to filter sunlight and prevent scorching.

 

Protect your plants from direct sunlight | Image: Unsplash

 

Rotate plants

Rotate your indoor plants regularly to ensure even growth and prevent them from leaning towards the light source. This helps promote balanced development and encourages healthy foliage throughout the plant.

Fertilize sparingly

During the summer months, indoor plants may benefit from occasional fertilization to support growth and flowering. However, avoid over fertilizing, as this can lead to fertilizer burn and nutrient imbalances. Use a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half strength and apply it every 4-6 weeks during the growing season.

 

Fertilize your plants sparingly | Image: Unsplash

Keep an eye out for pests

Warmer temperatures can attract pests such as aphids, spider mites, and mealybugs to indoor plants. Regularly inspect your plants for signs of pest infestation, such as yellowing leaves, sticky residue, or visible insects. If detected, treat the affected plants promptly with organic pest control methods or insecticidal soap.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

a minute ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

3 minutes ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

3 minutes ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

5 minutes ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

5 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

5 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

5 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

7 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

8 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

8 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

8 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

9 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

9 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

14 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

15 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

16 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo