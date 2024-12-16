Tehri Lake's Gets New Cruise Service To Promote Village Tourism

In a move to bolster village tourism in Uttarakhand, a new cruise ship will soon sail on Tehri Lake, which is considered the fifth largest man-made lake in Asia, according to the state's official tourism site.

Calling it an "unprecedented move", Vijay Bisht, Manager of the cruise ship, further said, “This is an unprecedented move keeping tourism in mind. Tehri Dam built on Lake Tehri is the highest dam in the world with endless possibilities,” citing an ANI report.

"This cruise ship will boost tourism in the region. We want more such activities here... The locals will benefit from this. People were discouraged after the construction of Tehri Dam, and this activity will give them hope... We will also promote village tourism with this activity...," he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has decided to give a 25 per cent discount on Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) hotels, to promote tourism in the winter season.

He has also directed the officials to strengthen the security arrangements for tourists for winter travel in the hill state. He ordered that emergency management systems should be made effective during bad weather and asked to ensure repair work on roads.

Uttarakhand's latest tourism push involves a new cruise service on Tehri Lake, which is burgeoning adventure tourism spot in India. Image credit: Uttarakhand Tourism

Winter tourism expected to pick-up after 25% discount on GMVN hotels

