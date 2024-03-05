Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Thandai, Gujia, Bhujia: Food Items To Add To Your Holi Party Menu

Just like all our Indian festivals, Holi has some special dishes that are mandatorily prepared on these occasions to add a certain tradition to the fun.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
holi party menu
holi party menu | Image:X
While all Indian festivities are about having fun with loved ones, Holi is even more so. When you and all your cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents, friends and neighbours gather under one roof, only then do you really get the vibes of “Holi haii!”

Just like all our Indian festivals have some special dishes that are mandatorily prepared on these occasions to add a certain traditional sheen to the fun and frolic, Holi too has its own specialities. Let’s have a look at the top 5 delectable items that add colour to your Holi festivities.

Thandai

If there’s one drink that you cannot greet your guests without on Holi, it’s a well-made Thandai. As Holi marks the turning of spring into summer, this cooling beverage from Bikano can be served at your Holi meet-up and through the months of summer to all your guests and loved ones.

Bhujia

In between and following all the colour play, every Indian wants multiple servings of crunchy Indian snacks and what epitomises them better than Bhujia. To serve your guests spicy and crunchy Bikano Aloo Bhujia or the delectable Bikano Bikaneri Bhujia, and watch them sit back and enjoy. If you’re serving any bhel or chats, you can use these as garnishes as well, as they also come in a variety of flavours such as nimboo, chutney, etc.

Badam Drink

Youngsters have always delighted more at servings of milkshakes as against a glass of thandai. So why not serve your younger guests some rich Bikano Badam flavoured drink? It’s the right mix of indo-western and may just charm not only them but also their parents. To top it all, badam milkshakes will gel well with the rest of your menu while offering you another option for sherbets and thandai in the segment of the cold beverage.

Rasogolla

While Holi parties are all about snacks and beverages, no one can deny the fact that, as Indians, we definitely look forward to our sweets at our festivities. Welcome the charm of the Bikano Rasogolla to your menu and serve them your guests and watch their faces light up as brightly as the colours on their cheeks. If you want more variety, you can also opt for Bikano’s Gulab Jamun, Kesar Angoori Petha, or Raj Bhog as well.

Gujia

If you still want more, another must-have item for the Holi party table is Gujia. Holi and Gujia is simply a made-for-each-other pair, and no one can speak of one without remembering the other.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

