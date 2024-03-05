English
March 5th, 2024

Themed Shopping To Subscription Boxes: Retail Therapy To Celebrate International Women's Day

Commemorate this International Women's Day with retail therapy

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Retail Therapy
Retail Therapy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the the 21st century, happiness can be experienced through varying ways, and retail therapy is often recommended by shopping enthusiasts. Every time one feels a sense of achievement, rewarding yourself through comforting indulgences can lead to heightened positive emotions. Here are five exciting ways to celebrate lnternational Women's Day, a focal point in the women's rights movement, on March 8.

Subscription boxes

In a world seeking curated experiences, subscription boxes offer pleasant surprises about beauty, books, gourmet foods, or fitness gear, there’s a box out there meant just for you. For instance, Dollar Shave Club provides personal grooming kits based on their liking. 

Eco-friendly buying

Environment conscious people can also navigate their way through eco-friendly and sustainability-focused brands. Shopping from global labels, which advocate for the contribution to a better world adds to the missing sense of purpose to your spending habits.

 

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Virtual shopping

On the special occasion celebrating women, virtual shopping offers the modern-day lady to explore stores and products in varying ways such as live stream shopping events, and personalised online consultations, leaving ample room for them to cater to their professional and personal commitments. 

Artisan markets

For those keen on exploring the burgeoning world of artisan, local markets supporting creative souls are treasure troves consisting of products that have stories to tell. 

Image credit: Unsplash (Representative Image)

Themed shopping

Dedicate March 8 to explore a specific theme such as vintage fashion, tech gadgets, or gourmet foods. One can plan a route through specialty stores, pop-up shops, and boutiques. 

Published March 5th, 2024

