Mountaineering Essentials That Are Important To Carry For A Trek

Nature has attracted everyone towards it. If you are planning to go on an adventure trip with your friends then you need to plan out what things to take for the trip. There are many mountaineering equipment that you can carry during the trekking trips. Take a look at things to carry on a trek.

ALSO READ | Leh: Ladakh Mountaineering Association Organises 'Ice Climbing Festival'

10 mountaineering essentials

Water

Water is one of the important things to take during the trip. In the case of dehydration, water should be the first things on the list. Bottles with wide-mouth containers are easier to refill.

ALSO READ | William Shatner Reveals Whether He Would Do A Reprise Role As Captain Kirk On 'Star Trek'

Sunglasses and sunscreen

To protect your skin and eyes, you need to carry sunglasses and sunscreen. They are one of the important mountaineering essentials. Sunscreen will protect your skin from the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

Clothing

While on adventure trips, clothes often get dirty and it is important to carry an extra pair of clothes. In the case of cold also you need to carry a sweater.

Map

For navigation purposes, it is important to take a map and a compass with you. Carrying a physical topographic map will help you navigate better and will make sure that you do not get lost at the campsite.

First-aid supplies

In case of any incidents, first-aid is really important mountaineering essential. To stay away from any infection you need to carry a first aid box.

Food

After the adventure trek, the body might need a bit of energy. Taking some energy bars might be useful.

ALSO READ | Things To Do This Weekend In Bangalore: Kart Racing & Other Exciting Activities

Flashlight

As per reports, it is said that carrying flashlights can prove to be a lifesaver. After the sun goes down, you need to find your way back to a safe place where you can spend the rest of the night.

ALSO READ | Things To Do This Weekend In Delhi: Here Is What You Can Do From Feb 29 To Mar 01, 2020

Lighter

Most climbers carry a disposable butane lighter or matches. Either of them must be absolutely reliable. In case of cold, it is important to light up a campfire.

Tent

Carrying a portable tent for spending the night in the campsite is important. Make sure the tent is lightweight.

Sanitizer

Keeping your hands clean is significant. Before you have your food at the campsite, sanitizing your hands is important. It is one of the things that people often forget to carry.