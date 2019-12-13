3 Best Churches To Visit In Thrissur To Make Your Christmas Memorable

Amidst touristy feels in the Kerala, Thrissur welcomes travellers to experience home away from home. Situated in the heart of the state, this city is also called as the cultural capital of Kerala. With Hindu temples, churches, museums, cultural institutions, Thrissur is popular for its temple festivals. While most of Thrissur is lush with green carpet sprinkled with gorgeous flora, this humble destination is perfect to celebrate and explore. As the festive season is approaching, we have compiled some of the must-visit churches in the city if you are in or around Thrissur:

1. Basilica of Our Lady of Dolores

Locally called as Puthen Palli, this iconic Church boasts of its classic architecture. Basilica of Our Lady of Dolores is adorned with mural paintings covering the walls as well as the ceiling. Standing straight since 19th century, this Roman Catholic Minor Basilica is recognisable by its pure white exteriors. The church has fifteen altars and its lavish interior is said to be one of the largest in South India.

2. Marth Mariam Church

Constructed in early 19th century, this church is locally called as Vyakula Mathavin pally. Situated at a stone's throw from Thrissur Railway Station, Marth Mariam Church was dedicated by Abraham Cathanar of Palai to King Rama Varma. This gorgeous chapel has no pictorial representation of Jesus Christ or anyone. The prayer hall has stupendous chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. Witness bejewelled ceiling with glass balls hanging and fine wooden carvings.

3. Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral

Tucked in one of the oldest inhabited cities of Thrissur, Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral was built in the late 16th century. This church stands at an arm's distance from the Round. Boasting of its classic wooden carved doors, the church is a magnet to locals as well as travellers. With magnificent white exteriors, Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral also has an underground shrine.

