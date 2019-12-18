3 Gratifying Experiences That You Can Enjoy In Rio De Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro has a rich history. From representing culture widely till becoming a modernised city, it never fails to please its tourists and visitors. The place is known for a huge International Rio Summit that has changed the world regulations for fighting against pollution and for the environmental benefit. Here are the three main things to do in Rio while visiting it for the first time.

Enjoy nights in Lapa

Lapa is amongst the best experiences to have in Rio de Janerio. The place is known to have the best nightlife in Rio giving out an amazing and peaceful vibe. A walk from the Arches of Lapa to enter the main street, the entire area is filled with many pubs, clubs, bars and delicious restaurants. The best part about Lapa is that one can find street parties lighting up the areas. Carioca da Gema or Rio Scenarium in Lapa are considered to be Rio's most popular clubs to enjoy great Brazillian music.

Enjoy the beaches

Beaches in Rio are clean and are the main tourist attractions and to find the best beaches in the city, one must head south. Out of many beaches in the destination, Ipanema is the beach where the young crowd hangs out the most. These crystal clear beaches make sunsets look dreamy and heartwarming. An evening in Ipanema will make you feel peaceful. It is a perfect spot to visit with your partner.

Experience the magnificent, Christ the Redeemer

To experience a city's true vibe, one must always visit a holy place to have a glimpse of their rituals and how they represent their traditions. Rio de Janeiro holds Brazil's most famous Christ the Redeemer, a statue of Jesus which is a huge monument built on Corcovado mountain. The 700m tall Corcovado mountain is covered with dense forest on its peak, at the centre of it lies the massive statue of Jesus Christ which can be seen from a long distance in the city. It is also considered to be one of the best-hiking destinations in the city.

