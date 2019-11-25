3 Super-cool Things You Can Do In Delhi Over The Weekend

The national capital is a well-known place for many things. A weekend in Delhi is definitely not enough to explore the place and make the most out of two days. There are some super-cool activities to look out for and some amazing places to be explored. Everyone has a unique liking for different things and it is said that the national capital understands this thing a little better. Thus, it has something for everyone.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji': "She Talks Too Much On Set"

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla Persuaded Asim Riaz To Stage A Fight With Him?

1. Adventurous weekend at amusement parks

An amusement park is a perfect way to take a break from your monotonous lives. Bring out the child in you. Scream your lungs out on the roller coaster and get rid of tension. The best part about the amusement park is that you get to be a kid again. Some amusement parks are Fun Food Village, Adventure Island, and Drizzling Land. The main highlight of these parks are water sports and also dance with the dancing fountains.

2. Go for a cycle ride

Participate in a bike or bicycle tour on a weekend. It is considered as one of the best things to do on a weekend in Delhi. The perfect time to go for a cycle ride is in the morning and specifically on an empty road. The main highlight is that you get to enjoy the beauty of Delhi in the natural format, early in the morning.

3. Food tour

A weekend in Delhi is incomplete without gorging on street food. Delhi is famous for a variety of street food with vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian options. From big hotels to the taste-filled dhabas, Delhi has it all. The best places for food are Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Mandi House, Darya Ganj, Connaught Place, Gol Market, and Muthal. The speciality here is Parathewali Gali, Kebabs, Ram Ladoo, Aloo Puri, Samosa Chaat, and so on.

Also Read: Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Birthday: Timeline Of Justin Beiber-Hailey Baldwin Relationship