4 Best Places In Paris That You Must Visit For A One-day Trip

Paris is a city which is popular for several things: love, artworks, architecture, and gastronomy. It is also an ergonomic and aesthetical haven for tourists. And this is because of a lot of reasons, including the above ones as well. The fashionable people, alluring cuisine, and its decorative places are exactly why Paris attracts so many tourists from all across. However, one remarkable thing is that after you have visited its most popular spots, there are still various places to explore. Here are some day-trips you can take to places in Paris.

Versailles

Versailles grew popular in the 17th century when Louis XVII built a hunting lodge there. The Palace of Versailles was the principal royal residence of France from 1682, under Louis XIV, until the start of the French Revolution. You can explore the alluring gardens and learn about the history of that popular era. The stunning architecture of the buildings is what attracts the tourists the most.

Disneyland

One cannot miss Disneyland while they are in Paris. And of course, Paris’ Disneyland is one of the most stunning ones which will overwhelm you. You can spend the day with Mickey and his friends, catch a show in the Walt Disney Studio Park, or go on thrill rides.

Mont Saint-Michel

Mont Saint-Michel is an island located about one kilometre off the coast of Normandy. Mont Saint-Michel is a nice spot to discover historic buildings which includes the place’s towering abbey and its ramparts. You will also come across several traditional Norman villages, which are worth exploring.

Champagne Region

This is the home of its most famous export - Champagne. You can acquire knowledge about this beverage here after you have had lunch in the exquisite vineyards. This is one of the most unique places in Paris that you must visit. While there are several places in Paris that are widely popular, this one remains vastly unexplored and less talked-about.