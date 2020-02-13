Stepwells In India That Have Preserved & Glorifed The Ancient Architecture

India's abandoned structures and buildings are an important part of the country's history and architecture. The remains found at Indus Valley civilisation supports the fact that our ancestors designed the sewage system and town considering every minute detail. Among all other structures, stepwells are also believed to have emerged in the 2nd and 4th centuries.

Many reports state that there were thousands of stepwells in India before Britishers came. However, reports also state that after plumbing and taps were installed, stepwells lost their purpose. But stepwells are not abolished completely in India.

There are a few stepwells in India, which support the historians' belief about the architectural skills of our ancestors. Check out the list below :

Chand Baori, Abhaneri, Rajasthan

Off the beaten track, the magnificent Chand Baori, which was named after a local ruler called Raja Chanda, is India's deepest stepwell. Reportedly, it extends approximately 100 feet into the ground, down 3,500 steps and 13 levels. The stepwell is located in Abhaneri village, in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. It is between Agra and Jaipur on the Jaipur-Agra Road.

Agrasen ki Baoli, Delhi

Agrasen ki Baoli is Delhi's most popular and known stepwell. It is flanked by high-rises and tucked away near Connaught Place. It's more of a hangout place for college kids than a tourist attraction. Interestingly, a scene for a Bollywood film PK was shot here. The stepwell is located off Hailey Road, near Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Nahargarh Step Well, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Interestingly, Jaipur's Nahargarh Fort has two stepwells; one inside the fort, and the other on the outside. They're unsymmetrical and follow the natural ground of the hill. They're part of an extensive catchment system that was made to provide water to the fort, built-in 1734 by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II.

Toorji ka Jhalra, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Toorji ka Jhalra is located in the heart of Jodhpur's Old City, where it's considered as one of the top attractions. This sandstone stepwell is believed to be built in the early 18th century by the wife of Maharaja Abhay Singh. Recently, it was revived as part of the Jodhpur Urban Regeneration Project. Toorji ka Jhalra is about a 10-minute walk south of Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Rani ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat

Rani ki Vav, which means the Queen's Stepwell, is unarguably India's most awe-inspiring stepwell. It is believed that the stepwell dates back to the 11th century, during the reign of the Solanki dynasty. It's situated in Patan in northern Gujarat, around 130 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

